Arda Güler Stays Put: Real Madrid Prioritizes Young Star’s Development

Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler will continue his development at Real Madrid next season, according to a report from Spanish outlet MARCA. This news comes despite a strong end to the 2023-24 season, where Güler impressed with 6 goals in just 440 minutes.

Real Madrid is taking a cautious approach with Güler’s development. Worried about the lack of guaranteed playing time on a loan spell, they believe keeping him under their watchful eye will be most beneficial for his long-term growth, especially considering his young age (19).

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

While Güler’s future looks bright, his immediate first-team opportunities might be restricted. Kylian Mbappé’s arrival could push Rodrygo into a substitute role. Should forwards Joselu and Brahim Diaz remain, Güler may find himself on the fringes of the squad next season.

Despite this, Real Madrid veterans like Joselu Mato recognize Güler’s talent. He has earned their respect and is seen as a “diamond” with a promising future. “He’s going to give a lot of joy to the Real Madrid fans,” said Joselu.

With Toni Kroos’ retirement, Güler may even have an unexpected opportunity. His work ethic and quality have already garnered respect from Kroos and Modric, potentially paving the way for him to fill some of the void left by the legendary midfielder.

Carlo Ancelotti seems to be carefully polishing Güler’s talent. Next season could be a significant leap forward for the young Turkish star, who has impressed teammates and fans alike.

Güler heads into Euro 2024 this summer in red hot form and is expected to represent the Turkish national team as a star player. The 19-year-old could see his value rise further with a good showing in the tournament.