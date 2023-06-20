Arsenal and Newcastle United Set to Battle for €17.5m Rated Wonderkid Arda Guler

Arsenal and Newcastle United have approached Fenerbahce over a transfer move for Arda Guler after scouts were left impressed with his performance in Turkiye’s 2-0 victory over Wales on Tuesday, sources told Turkish-Football.

The two Premier League sides have been keeping close tabs on Guler and are keen on making a move before facing increased competition for his signature from other interested clubs.

The attacking midfielder has a €17.5m release clause which is looking more and more like a bargain price tag for a player of his quality.

Guler’s father has been holding talks with Fenerbahce president Ali Koc over his future but has yet to make a final decision.

The 18-year-old midfielder was a standout performer for Turkiye, scoring a stunning goal.

Guler became the youngest Turkish international to score for the national team in the process.

The rising star transformed the game for Turkiye after being introduced an hour into the game.

He has been dubbed the “Turkish Messi” for his dribbling skills and vision, and he is considered to be one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their midfields this summer.

He is a creative player who can score goals and create chances but his meteoric rise has been attracting growing interest.

Guler is under contract with Fenerbahce until 2024. He has made 35 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. And lifted the Turkish Cup, his first piece of silverware for the Yellow Canaries.