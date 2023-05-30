New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

For more than 60 years, Turkish football teams have collided in exhilarating games to take the championship of the Süper Lig. It is the most popular professional league in Turkey for good reasons. With well-known rivalries like the rivalry between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, there is a precedent for nail-biting games in the league.

The games of the tournament

In the current season, 19 clubs are competing for the championship. The games run from August until May throughout the whole week. Every club plays twice against each other, which results in 36 games. When a team wins, they get three points and achieve one point if the match results in a draw. The winners of the previous season and the Turkish Cup will then go on to the annual Turkish Super Cup.

The teams in the Süper Lig

As the 2022-2023 season is almost ending, we have seen teams like Beşiktaş having impressive runs towards 2nd place in the league. This was also the league where Ümraniyespor had their debut. Although there have been some surprises, the teams Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, and Fenerbahçe are usually among the top three. Having won 14 matches, Galatasaray takes the title of the longest winning and longest unbeaten run.

The must-see matches in the Süper Lig

Because it is usually the three teams of Istanbul, Beşiktaş, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahçe, who mostly end up in the top, those are the games to watch. Especially the Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe attracts many from all over the world. Because of the longstanding rivalry between the two, it is guaranteed that the fans will show up and create a thrilling atmosphere.

Many fans also decide to try their luck as they look for betting predictions and tips, even if the odds aren’t in their favorite team’s favor. It is also possible to bet on certain players and whether or not they will score a goal in the match. The local Turkish fans are highly committed and often show up for their favorite team.

Watching the match in person

If you wish to experience a match in the Süper Lig in person, you are headed to Istanbul. The beautiful city is home to Nef Stadium and Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium among others, the former being eligible to host the European Championship in 2016, even though they didn’t win the bid as host nation. As the atmosphere can get quite intense, it is advised to stay on the home team’s side or wear neutral clothes, so you don’t show support for the away team. This can seem dramatic, but it is best to have certain reservations to not experience any trouble.

Good tips for watching the Süper Lig

Turkey can get quite warm during the summer. In August, when the league begins, the average high temperature is 33 degrees Celsius. Therefore, it is recommended to visit Turkey in the autumn or spring months to watch football matches. When watching the league, if you choose to wear a jersey and bring flags to support the home team, it is never a bad idea. This way, you also get the opportunity to chat with other Turkish Fans and might become part of a larger sports oriented community.