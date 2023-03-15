Arsenal boss Arteta wants Galatasaray right-back this summer

Arsenal are plotting a summer transfer move for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to CNN Turk.

Boey has been linked with Arsenal in the Italian media recently with Tuttomercatoweb reported the Gunners and Udinese are interested.

READ: Steven Gerrard reveals why he was in Turkey amid Trabzonspor link

CNN Turk claim that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is keen on Boey and that he has instructed management to hold talks with Galatasaray and make an offer.

The Lions meanwhile, are undecided over Boey’s future, the club are in talks over extending his contract from 2025 to 2026 with an improved wage packet.

However, the Yellow-Reds signed Boey for just €1.15m from Rennes in summer 2021 and could make a huge profit.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing for a move and could face competition from France and Portugal for his signature.

Boey has two assists in 21 games for Galatasaray who have won 14 games in a row and sit top of the Super Lig table six points clear of nearest rivals Fenerbahce.

The Lions have actually won their last 17 matches in all competitions – including the Turkish Cup.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Istanbul giants over the past two seasons.

Boey was born in France and has represented his country of birth at U20 level.