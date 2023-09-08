Arsenal Forward Seen on Jet Heading to Turkiye to Complete Transfer

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is close to joining Turkish club Trabzonspor after traveling to the country.

Pepe was pictured on a private jet flying to Turkiye to complete his move to the Süper Lig giants.

Trabzonspor shared a photograph of Pepe wearing the club colours and also delivering a message to the fans on their official Twitter account.

Bordo-Mavi formasıyla Nicolas Pepe geliyor 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CG5Q3nhvUG — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) September 7, 2023

Pepe also told the fans that he is joining Trabzonspor to become champions.

“I came here to become champions and achieve success,” he said.

"Buraya; şampiyon olmak ve başarılar kazanmak için geldim" Nicolas Pepe pic.twitter.com/sh4qNudmtV — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) September 7, 2023

The two clubs are finalizing the terms of a deal, and Pepe is expected to undergo a medical on Friday.

Pepe has one year left on his contract at Arsenal, but he is not part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The Ivorian international spent last season on loan at French club Nice, and the Gunners have been looking to offload him all summer.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until 15 September, which gave Pepe additional time to find a move.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million. He made 112 appearances for the Gunners in four years, scoring 27 goals.

Pepe’s move to Trabzonspor is a permanent transfer and he is expected to sign a four-year contract with the club.