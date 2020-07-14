Arsenal give Mesut Ozil update ahead of Liverpool clash

Mesut Ozil has yet to play a single game for Arsenal since returning from the coronavirus disruptions.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has failed to make the team over the past few weeks due to a back injury.

Arsenal gave an update regarding his back problem in an official statement on the club website.

The Gunners revealed that Ozil is being assessed ahead of the next Premier League game against Liverpool on 15 July 2020.

The statement read: “Mesut Ozil, Being assessed ahead of Liverpool (h) following back soreness.”

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta revealed that Ozil is in the same position and that the club will manage the situation ‘internally’.

Arteta gave a very short answer regarding the availability of Ozil deciding to keep his cards close to his chest ahead of the Liverpool game.

“He’s still in the same position as he was last week and two weeks ago, and we said that we will manage everything internally,” he said per the Star.

“I have nothing to say.”

Ozil has not given any updates himself on social media and has not posted himself training as he usually does.

The 31-year-old still has 12 months remaining on his Arsenal contract.

The North London side are currently 9th in the Premier League, nine points off a top-four spot.

Ozil has one goal and one assist in 23 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.