Arsenal Interested in Signing €25m Danish International Defender

Arsenal are interested in signing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, but they are also considering other options according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Galetti revealed that Arsenal have four players on the shortlist and are looking for a defender after injury to Timber.

He tweeted: “After injury of Timber, Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back. In the AFC’s list there are 4 options: one of them is Victor Nelsson. The Galatasaray player has a release clause of €25m.”

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

🚨👀 After injury of #Timber, #Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back. 📋 In the #AFC's list there are 4 options: one of them is Victor #Nelsson. 💰 The #Galatasaray player has a release clause of €25m. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/MLgO8lMEKe — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 24, 2023

Nelsson is a 24-year-old Danish international who can play as a center-back or a holding midfielder.

He has a €25 million release clause in his contract, which is a relatively affordable price for a player of his quality.

Arsenal are also interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

Guehi is a 21-year-old English international who is seen as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

Schuurs is a 22-year-old Dutch international who is also highly rated.

Arsenal currently have William Saliba, Rob Holding, and Gabriel Magalhaes as their main center-back options.

It is still too early to say who Arsenal will sign, but Nelsson is definitely a player to watch. He is a talented defender who could be a good addition to the Arsenal squad.

If Arsenal do sign Nelsson, he would be a good addition to their squad. He would provide competition for the other center-backs and could help the team improve defensively.