Arsenal ‘lead’ race to sign Juventus star this summer, Serie A giants keen to keep hold

Arsenal are understood to be in the ‘lead’ in the race to sign Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral this summer.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato, several clubs across Europe are tracking the defender closely with the Gunners leading the pack.

However, Calciomercato goes onto state that Juventus are keen on hanging onto Demiral.

The 21-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season and this summers Euro 2020.

Demiral may opt to push for a move away from Juventus after failing to secure a first-team place prior to his injury.

The Turkey international is up against Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Light and Daniele Rugani for two centre-back starting places.

The combative defender played just 379 minutes of Serie A football this season.

Demiral’s best performances of the season have come for the Turkey National Team where he helped his side secure a Euro 2020 place.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a new defender this summer with David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi’s futures at the club remaining unclear.

The Gunners are back in action on Saturday when they take on their London rivals West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.