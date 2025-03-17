Arsenal & Man United Face Competition For Victor Osimhen

Arsenal and Manchester United’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen has intensified, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus now entering the fray, according to reports from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has amassed 31 goal contributions this season, attracting significant interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Osimhen’s exceptional form during his loan spell has made him a highly sought-after player.

The 26-year-old is reportedly seeking a club where he can secure regular playing time and compete for major trophies, making Arsenal and Manchester United potential destinations.

PSG’s interest stems from their desire to add a clinical finisher to their squad.

Despite their impressive goal-scoring record this season, they have struggled to convert key opportunities. Osimhen’s proven goal-scoring ability could address this issue.

Juventus, meanwhile, are reportedly considering Osimhen as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a potential departure.

Osimhen’s experience in Serie A, where he played a pivotal role in Napoli’s title-winning campaign, makes him an ideal candidate to bolster Juventus’s attack.

Osimhen’s proven track record in Italy has sparked speculation about his openness to a new challenge.

A move to the Premier League with Arsenal or Manchester United could offer him an exciting opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray also want to sign Osimhen and keep him on a permanent move next season.