Arsenal midfielder convinces Aston Villa winger Trezeguet to join Turkish giants

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has reportedly convinced Aston Villa winger Trezeguet into joining Besiktas.

The Fotomac report that Elneny spoke with his Egypt national team teammate Trezeguet about the Besiktas interest.

Per the source, Elneny managed to convince Trezeguet to make the move and an agreement-in-principle was reached between Besiktas and the player as a result.

Elneny is on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal after joining the Black-Whites last summer.

Trezeguet is reportedly keen on the move as long as the two clubs reach an agreement.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to Turkey after making a name for himself at Kasimpasa before his move to Aston Villa.

Trezeguet is, however, under contract at Villa until 2023.

The former Kasimpasa man has three goals and two assists in 24 league games this season.

His future could depend on whether Villa stay in the Premier League next term.

With the Premier League and Super Lig both suspended there is uncertainty over when the leagues will resume or finish this season and how that will impact the summer transfer window.

Besiktas would be unable to sign Trezeguet on a permanent move due to their current financial position and would only be able to pull off a loan move.