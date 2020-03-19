How Liverpool, Arsenal loanees in Turkey could be impacted by UK travel ban and Super Lig suspension

Turkey became the latest country to suspend football leagues due to the coronavirus outbreak today.

All football leagues in Turkey, as well as basketball, volleyball and handball leagues, have been postponed to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The latest development leaves Liverpool, Arsenal and Crystal Palace loanees in Turkey facing uncertainty.

Liverpool have Loris Karius on loan at Besiktas, Arsenal have Mohamed Elneny on loan at Besiktas and Trabzonspor have Alexander Sorloth on loan at Trabzonspor.

All three players have homes in England and their parent clubs could recall them while the leagues are suspended.

However, they could be left in limbo should they travel to England as Turkey has imposed a temporary travel ban on the UK.

Turkey has stopped flights from 20 countries entering the country.

Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, China, Iran, Iraq, Italy, South Korea, Egypt, UK, Saudi Arabia, Ireland and UAE are all on the banned list.

If the players above visit England or any of the countries above they will be unable to return to Turkey.

Should they visit any of the countries above and return to Turkey they will be detained on arrival and kept in quarantine for 14 days.

The Super Lig has yet to reveal a plan of action for what footballers affected by the league suspension should do.

The club presidents of every top-tier club will meet tomorrow with the Turkish Football Federation president to discuss a return date and a course of action for players and staff.

Currently, there have been no footballers or coaching staff diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey.

Turkey currently have 191 cases of coronavirus, two people have lost their lives.