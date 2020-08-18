Arsenal midfielder’s agent arrives in Turkey amid transfer talks with Super Lig giants

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s agent Alan Nazmy has traveled to Istanbul.

Turkish-Football recently reported that Trabzonspor and Galatasaray are both in talks with Elneny over a loan deal.

Trabzonspor have been negotiating a temporary move for weeks, Galatasaray meanwhile, recently entered the race.

Besiktas are also keen on Elneny staying but would have to resolve their ongoing pay dispute with the Egypt international before any further talks.

Elneny spent last season on loan with the Black Eagles and while he did settle in Istanbul and was a key player he accuses the club of not paying all his wages.

Elneny’s agent will hold formal talks with Trabzonspor and Galatasaray over a temporary move.

Despite being based on the eastern Black Sea coast of Turkey, most Trabzonspor board members and club president Ahmet Agaoglu have offices in Istanbul and many are based in the city.

An offer for a permanent move is unlikely considering the financial position of both clubs.

Fenerbahce have also shown an interest but have yet to make an offer.

Arsenal have given Elneny the green light to leave on loan against this summer.

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his Arsenal contract but it does not appear that head coach Mikel Arteta has plans for the midfielder.