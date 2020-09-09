Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil takes swipe at Tottenham in Q&A

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates with his tem mate Mesut Ozil after scoring his team's first goalduring the Joan Gamper trophy friendly match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil took part in a Twitter Q&A today on his official account.

The 31-year-old responded to several questions asked by his fans including one asking him whether he would ever consider playing for Tottenham.

Ozil took the opportunity to take a swipe at his North London rivals.

The playmaker of Turkish origin also made it clear that he is fit and ready for the Fulham clash on the weekend.

Arsenal take on the newly-promoted side in their first Premier League game of the season.

Ozil has not played a competitive game since the return of football following the coronavirus disruptions.

The 31-year-old did, however, make an appearance in a friendly against Aston Villa last week – suggesting that Mikel Arteta may be willing to give him another chance.

Ozil has been linked with a summer exit but he does not want to leave before the end of his contract.

He has another 12 months left on his current deal.