Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil takes swipe at Tottenham in Q&A

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil took part in a Twitter Q&A today on his official account.

The 31-year-old responded to several questions asked by his fans including one asking him whether he would ever consider playing for Tottenham.

Ozil took the opportunity to take a swipe at his North London rivals.

If I don’t want to win a cup, I should go there 🏆😉 #YaGunnersYa❤️#AskMesut https://t.co/j6O0l7nV0P — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

The playmaker of Turkish origin also made it clear that he is fit and ready for the Fulham clash on the weekend.

I’m fit & ready and doing my best. Unfortunately it’s not in my hands to decide about the squad on the weekend. We will see! #AskMesut https://t.co/E64eUzsr7j — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

Arsenal take on the newly-promoted side in their first Premier League game of the season.

Ozil has not played a competitive game since the return of football following the coronavirus disruptions.

The 31-year-old did, however, make an appearance in a friendly against Aston Villa last week – suggesting that Mikel Arteta may be willing to give him another chance.

Ozil has been linked with a summer exit but he does not want to leave before the end of his contract.

He has another 12 months left on his current deal.