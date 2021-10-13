Arsenal plotting January move for Leicester City defender but transfer could cost €43m

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Leicester City's Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu arrives at the stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on January 19, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are plotting a January move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to Transfermarketweb.

Per the source, the Gunners have been keeping tabs on Soyuncu since he was playing for Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg.

READ: How can Turkey qualify for World Cup 2022?

The North London side are reportedly preparing to make another move for Soyuncu over the winter transfer window.

The report claims that the Foxes would want at least double the €21.5m fee they paid for him if a transfer were to go ahead.

Soyuncu has another two-years remaining on his Leicester contract but unless he signs an extension the Premier League side may not be able to get as high a fee as they want.

The Turkey international will have 12 months remaining on his contract next summer unless he signs a new deal.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a star player for Leicester since joining the club in 2019.

Soyuncu has made 93 appearances in total for Leicester and won the FA Cup and Super Cup last season.

The powerful centre-back has made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes so far this season.

The defender also has 41 international caps for Turkey.