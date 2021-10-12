How can Turkey qualify for World Cup 2022?

Turkey came from behind to beat Latvia 2-1 with a last gasp winner from Burak Yilmaz in the World Cup qualification Group G Match Day 8 clash on Monday.

The victory helped keep Turkey’s dreams of booking a place at the 2022 World Cup alive.

With two games remaining the Crescent-Stars can make it to Qatar but will require Norway or the Netherlands to drop points.

Turkey will face Gibraltar and Montenegro in their final two games.

Gibraltar have yet to pick up a point in the group and Montenegro would need a miracle to finish runners-up at this stage.

Norway are currently second, two points ahead of Turkey on 17 points, Netherlands meanwhile, are on 19 points.

Norway face a tricky Latvia side next at home on 13 November while Netherlands have an away trip to Montenegro.

Turkey have the easier fixture against Gibraltar from the Round 9 games.

If Norway drop points on Match Day 9, Turkey could overtake them with a win. And if Netherlands drop points Turkey could close the gap to either two or one points.

If all three teams win Turkey still have a chance of finishing as runners-up and qualifying through the playoff route.

In the final round of games Netherlands take on Norway. As long as Turkey win their last two games they have a chance of finishing at worst in second place.

If Turkey finish second they will enter the playoffs and face one of the other group runners-up and the two best Nations League group winners that finished outside the top two of their qualifying group.

The twelve teams will be drawn in three play-off groups playing two rounds of single tie play-off games for the chance to progress to the World Cup – three sides will qualify.