Arsenal prepare move for £25m rated Fenerbahce star

Arsenal are reported to be preparing a move Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler according to Aksam.

Per the source, the Gunners are one of several interested in sides interested in the 17-year-old.

The Yellow Canaries reportedly want £25m for the wonderkid.

Guler still has three-years remaining on his contract so Fenerbahce are in no rush to sell but are in financial trouble so would accept an offer for the price.

Despite his young age Guler has already been promoted to the Fenerbahce first team and made 16 appearances throughout the last campaign.

And despite 14 of those appearances being off the bench he still managed to score three goals and provide five assists.

Guler contributed to a goal every 47 minutes in the process.

This is not the first time the young midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Guler’s former coach Erol Tokgozler said back in March that both the gunners and Bayern Munich were interested.

“I don’t think Arda will stay in Turkey too long,” Tokgözler said as reported by CNN Turk.

“I know that there are offers from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

“With each passing match, the number of these teams will increase. €20-30m for Arda will remain very ordinary.”