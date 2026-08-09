Arsenal Shift Focus to £85m Kenan Yıldız Pursuit After Vinícius Júnior Transfer Setback

Arsenal have reignited their pursuit of Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız after seeing their ambitious bid to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior fall flat.

The Times report Mikel Arteta’s side had been exploring a club-record move for Vinícius, but the Brazilian winger opted to extend his stay in Spain with a new contract at the Santiago Bernabéu. Forced to pivot in their search for frontline firepower, the Gunners have turned back to Yıldız as a primary target.

The latest report follows Turkish-Football reporting on Arsenal’s interest last month.

Arsenal Face Stiff Resistance From Juventus

While Arsenal have placed the 21-year-old Turkey international back at the top of their shortlist, securing his signature promises to be a complex negotiation:

Valuation Stance: Juventus previously slapped an £85 million price tag on the attacker and remain reluctant to sell.

Long-Term Contract: Having signed a fresh deal through 2030, the Italian giants hold total leverage and are under no financial pressure to sanction an exit.

Spalletti’s backing: Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti publicly emphasized Yıldız’s vital role in Turin, confirming the club is carefully managing his workload to keep him at peak performance.

Yıldız’s Rising Profile

Yıldız enjoyed a standout 2025–26 campaign in Serie A, earning the Serie A Rising Star of the Season award after netting 11 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions. Capable of playing across the frontline, his versatility and technical elegance make him an attractive option for Arteta’s evolving tactical system.

Arsenal previously made inquiries for Yıldız earlier in the window and monitored him 12 months ago. However, with Juventus digging in their heels, the Gunners face another significant transfer tussle if they hope to bring the Turkish prodigy to the Premier League before the deadline.