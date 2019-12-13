Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Slams Chinese Treatment Of On Uyghur Minority On Social Media

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil took to social media to share a poem raising awareness for the Uyghur situation in China.

The tweet was a poem lamenting the lack of support for the plight of the Uyghur Turks written over a backdrop of the ‘East Turkistan’ flag which is used by Uyghur’s in China’s western province of Xinjiang.

Ozil also stressed that the Western media seemed more concerned with what was going on in China towards the Uyghurs than publications and channels across the Muslim world.

The playmaker of Turkish origin called for Muslims to stand up to China’s assimilation policy and reeducation camps towards the Uyghurs.

The full message reads as follows:

“East Turkistan,

The bleeding wound of the Ummah,

Resisting against the persecutors trying to separate them from their religion.

They burn their Quran’s,

They shut down their mosques,

They ban their schools,

They kill their holy men,

The men are forced into camps and their families are forced to live with Chinese men,

The women are forced to marry Chinese men…

But Muslims are silent,

They won’t talk about it,

They have abandoned them

Don’t they know that giving consent for persecution is persecution itself?

The honorable Ali, (son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad), says, ‘If you cannot prevent persecution, expose it,”

The Western media and states have been raising awareness of their flight for months,

Why haven’t the Muslim world?

Don’t they know that turning a blind eye to persecution is despicable?

Don’t they know that it is not the suffering of our brothers being tortured that is going to be remembered, it is our silence…

Oh God please help our brothers in East Turkistan

Mesut Ozil”

About a million people – mostly from the Muslim Uyghur community – are thought to have been detained without trial according to the BBC.

And recently leaked documents detailed for the first time China’s systematic brainwashing of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in a network of high-security prison camps.

The Uyghur’s are a Turkic ethnic group speaking a language similar to the Turkish of Turkey.

They make up 45 percent of the population of the Xinjiang, province and accuse China of carrying out repressive policies that restrain their religious, commercial and cultural activities.