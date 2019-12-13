Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Slams Chinese Treatment Of On Uyghur Minority On Social Media

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil took to social media to share a poem raising awareness for the Uyghur situation in China.
The tweet was a poem lamenting the lack of support for the plight of the Uyghur Turks written over a backdrop of the ‘East Turkistan’ flag which is used by Uyghur’s in China’s western province of Xinjiang.
Ozil also stressed that the Western media seemed more concerned with what was going on in China towards the Uyghurs than publications and channels across the Muslim world.
The playmaker of Turkish origin called for Muslims to stand up to China’s assimilation policy and reeducation camps towards the Uyghurs.
The full message reads as follows:
About a million people – mostly from the Muslim Uyghur community – are thought to have been detained without trial according to the BBC.
And recently leaked documents detailed for the first time China’s systematic brainwashing of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in a network of high-security prison camps.
The Uyghur’s are a Turkic ethnic group speaking a language similar to the Turkish of Turkey.
They make up 45 percent of the population of the Xinjiang, province and accuse China of carrying out repressive policies that restrain their religious, commercial and cultural activities.