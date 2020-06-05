Arsenal tell Elneny they do not want him despite pay dispute with Besiktas that could result in contract termination

Arsenal have reportedly told Mohamed Elneny that they do not want him according to Fotospor.

Per the source, Elneny wants to return the Gunners due to an ongoing pay dispute.

Besiktas meanwhile, want the 27-year-old to stay and even want to extend his loan deal by an additional season.

Elneny wants to be paid what he is owed before agreeing to a new deal.

The Egypt international is at loggerheads with Besiktas officials over not being paid.

However, if Elneny does terminate his contract Besiktas have informed him that he will not be paid for the period between March 15 to March 31.

Additionally, Arsenal will not pay Elneny what he is owed if he does return to the North London outfit.

The midfielder would have to file a complaint to FIFA which could result in a lengthy court case.

Elneny has been left in a difficult situation over deciding whether to stay on for the final eight games of the season or terminating his contract now.

Loris Karius who was in a similar situation terminated his deal with Besiktas to return to Liverpool last month.