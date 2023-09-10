Arsenal Terminate Forward’s Contract, Trabzonspor Reveal Financial Details of Transfer

Arsenal have confirmed that they have terminated the contract of Nicolas Pepe who will join Trabzonspor on a permanent move.

The Gunners released a statement regarding the latest development and wished Pepe the best of luck moving forward.

Pepe had a year left on his contract but the North London club decided to terminate his contract instead of keeping him on and paying wages for a player not in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal released the following statement on the official club website: “We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Ivory Coast international Nicolas, who joined us from French side Lille in summer 2019, won the FA Cup with us in 2020, assisting our winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea. During his time at the club, the forward has made 111 appearances for us in all competitions.

The 28-year-old, who had one year left on his contract, spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice, where he made 28 appearances, scoring eight goals during the campaign.

Everyone at Arsenal thanks Nicolas for his contribution during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Trabzonspor meanwhile, also released a statement disclosing the financial details of the transfer.

The Super Lig side will not have to pay Arsenal a transfer fee as Pepe will join as a free agent.

Trabzonspor will pay Pepe €1.75m for the 2023-24 season and he will earn a €1.6m sign on fee. The deal is a one year contract and 5 percent of the fees will be paid to his management company.

Pepe has undergone his Trabzonspor medical and will be registered with the Turkish Football Federation to receive his license to play in the Super Lig.

The 28-year-old could be eligible to make his debut in the Turkish league next week against Besiktas.