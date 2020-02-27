Arsenal star Mesut Ozil starts first Europa League game this season against Olympiacos

Arsenal take on Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 32 second-leg tie at the Emirates stadium tonight.

The Gunners won the first leg by a 1-0 scoreline in Greece.

Mesut Ozil did not travel for the away trip to Greece he stayed with his wife who is expecting to give birth soon.

Ozil had actually not started a single Europa League game this season.

Mikel Arteta has however, given the playmaker of Turkish origin the nod tonight.

Ozil starts in his favored attacking midfield role against the Greek giants.

Alexander Lacazette will start upfront for the north London outfit. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has got the nod and Bukayo Saka will feature in what is a strong Arsenal side.

Turkey international winger Emre Mor will not start for Olympiacos.

The 22-year-old has not been included in the squad and did not travel to London due to injury.

Mor joined Olympiacos on a six-month loan from Celta Vigo in January after a brief stint at Galatasaray.

Arsenal confirmed lineups:

Olympiacos confirmed lineups: