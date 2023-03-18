Arsenal want Man City midfielder this summer

Arsenal want Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer according to Sport.

Per the source, the Gunners are keen on signing the midfielder of Turkish origin who would follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

READ: Super Lig Previews 25: Fenerbahce hope to close gap with Galatasaray

The Gunners signed Jesus and Zinchenko from City this summer for €52m [Transfermarkt] and €35m [Transfermarkt], respectively last summer. Both have gone onto become star players for Arsenal.

Arsenal can sign Gundogan for free as he will be a free agent at the end of the sesaon as things stand.

However, Barcelona are also reported to be interested but are currently at an impasse over Gundogan’s wage demands.

The midfielder reportedly also wants a two-year contract deal. Barcelona would struggle to meet his demands.

Gundogan will be out of contract this summer unless he agrees to an extension with City but the clock is ticking.

Despite nearing the end of his time at the club and being 33-years-old Gundogan has been an important first team player for City this season.

Gundogan has four goals and four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring most recently in the 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League second-leg tie.

The experienced midfielder has been linked with several clubs across Europe this summer but has yet to comment on his future.

City are currently involved in the Premier League title race for Arsenal.