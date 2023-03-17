Super Lig Previews 25: Fenerbahce hope to close gap with Galatasaray

The 25th round of Super Lig games sees Fenerbahce trying to keep pace with a rampant Galatasaray who have now won 14 games in a row in the league.

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray

And it is Galatasaray up first facing Konyaspor away from home. Just when you thought the Lions could not get much better Nicolo Zaniolo turned up and scored on his debut.

Its frightening to think this side could actually be about to get even better. Konyaspor can be tricky at home and will want to be the side to put an end to the Lions 14 games win streak but I just do not see it happening.

Going to keep riding the Galatasaray train.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win

Kasimpasa vs Umraniyespor

Umraniyespor are last in the league but have won their last two games in a row.

Another win could see them get out of the relegation zone depending on other results. Kasimpasa meanwhile have been really unpredictable.

Prediction: Umraniyespor Draw No Bet

Adana Demirspor vs Antalyaspor

Adana got thumped last week losing 4-1 against Trabzonspor. I expect them to bounce back in the Mediterrannean derby.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor Draw No Bet

Besiktas vs Istanbulspor

Besiktas could end up closing the gap with second placed Fenerbahce to just two points with a victory – although they would have played two extra games.

The Black Eagles have won their last two games and while Istanbulspor have been in good form winning their last three I do not see them stopping the Black Eagles who have to keep winning to keep any chance of Champions League football alive.

Prediction: Besiktas Win

Basaksehir vs Karagumruk

Basaksehir are in freefall having lost their last three games and got smashed in Europe midweek.

Karagumruk meanwhile have excelled under Andrea Pirlo this season and are steadily climbing the table.

Prediction: Karagumruk Draw No Bet

Sivasspor vs Ankaragucu

Prediction: Ankaragucu Draw No Bet

Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce will be desperate to keep their title hopes alive after narrowly missing out on the Europa League quarter-finals last week.

I don’t see them slipping up against an out of form Alanyaspor.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win