Aston Villa winger returns after having contract ‘mutually terminated’

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Basaksehir's supporters cheer their football team during the Turkish Super Lig football match between Basaksehir and Kayseri Spor on April 20, 2018 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul. - Istanbul Basaksehir's home stadium is sometimes only a quarter full, the side has yet to win trophies and until a few years ago was floundering in the lower ranks of Turkish football with a name unpronounceable for non-native speakers. But the club is a major contender to be Turkish champions this season and upend the traditional dominance of the three Istanbul giants of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Aston Villa confirmed that Bertrand Traore has returned to the club following a loan spell at Basaksehir.

Traore was on loan until the end of the season but had his temporary stay cut short after agreeing to a ‘mutual termination’ with the Super Lig club.

Birmingham Live claim that Villa manager Unai Emery is keen on Traore and wanted to work with him.

Traore has actually been back in Villa since the beginning of January when he returned following a knee injury picked up during training in Turkey.

The former Lyon winger could mark his return for Villa against Manchester City on 12 February.

Traore scored three goals and provided one assist in 18 games for Basaksehir in all competitions this season and did feature regularly until his knee injury.

Basaksehir released a statement on the official club website to also confirm that Traore had his contract mutually terminated.

The statement read: “Bertrand Traore who joined us from Aston Villa at the start of the season has had his contract terminated through mutual consent. We want to thank the player for his service to the club and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Basaksehir are currently 3rd in the Super Lig table, eight points behind league leaders Galatasaray.