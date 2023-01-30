Enner Valencia scores four goals for Fenerbahce, Basaksehir stay in title race

Fenerbahce beat Kasimpasa 5-1 in the Super Lig at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Sunday to remain in the title race.

Enner Valencia was the star of the show putting four past the Istanbul based side.

This was the first time the Ecuador international has scored four goals in one game. He joked after the match, “The other day I was at home and said, I was just thinking I have never actually scored four goals in a game and then I went ahead and did it today. Next time I am home I am going to remind myself I have never scored five goals in one game and score five in the next match.”

Valencia has now score 19 goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances in the league for Fenerbahce this season.

⚽ Enner Valencia'nın 2. golü 🅰️ Ferdi'nin asisti

💬 "Hazırlanış ve bitiriş bakımından harika bir gol olmuş." 🗣️ #beINSüperLig pic.twitter.com/Q1fPtyWIPV — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) January 29, 2023

The 33-year-old has 22 goals in all competitions for the Istanbul giants.

The victory kept Fenerbahce in the title race just four points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Basaksehir also remained in the title race on Sunday after beating beating Konyaspor 2-0 at home with goals from Berkay Ozcan and Deniz Turuc.

The victory closed the gap with leaders Galatasaray to eight points and was the Istanbul based sides second win in a row.