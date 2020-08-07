Barcelona line up £36m bid for Leicester City star, five-year deal offered

Barcelona are planning a £36m offer for Leicester City star defender Caglar Soyuncu according to NTV Spor.

Per the source, Soyuncu has attracted the attention of Barca who are keen on strengthening their defence this summer.

The Turkish television station reports that Barca have been in talks with the Foxes for a while.

Should the La Liga giants reach an agreement over a transfer fee they will offer Soyuncu a five-year deal.

Back in May, Soyuncu’s former agent Mustafa Dogru did reveal that the defender could sign for Barca this summer.

“It is possible that Barcelona could sign Caglar this summer, as they wanted to sign him before he moved from Altinordu to Freiburg,” Dogru told AS.

“We negotiated with them back then, and they presented an interesting project.

“But we wanted a situation which guaranteed first-team football for Caglar, which is why we chose Freiburg.

“Liverpool are the only Premier League side that could sign him, but PSG could also be an option.”

Soyuncu replaced Harry Maguire after he was snapped up by Manchester United last summer.

The Turkey international excelled over the 2019-20 season as a first-choice center-back making 42 appearances.

Considering Leicester sold Maguire for a world-record fee for a defender [£80m] they are likely to want a high price for Soyuncu who has another three-years remaining on his contract.

Soyuncu would become the third Turkish player to sign for Barcelona if he makes the move after Rustu Recber and Arda Turan.