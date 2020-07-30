Eddie Newton wins first Trabzonspor trophy just 4 months after leaving Chelsea

Trabzonspor lifted the Turkish Cup on Wednesday after beating Alanyaspor 2-0 in the final held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Abdulkadir Omur and Alexander Sorloth scored for the Black Sea based side to win their first trophy of the season.

The game was Eddie Newton’s second game in charge as caretaker manager.

Newton joined Trabzonspor as assistant manager back in February after leaving Chelsea.

The former Blues man was appointed manager ahead of Trabzonspor’s last game of the Super Lig season against Kayserispor – which also ended in victory.

Newton managed to guide Trabzonspor to a trophy in just his second game in charge.

It was the Black Sea Storm’s first major trophy since 2010.

The 48-year-old knows a thing or two about winning as an interim appointee as he was assistant manager to Roberto Di Matteo when the London outfit won the 2012 Champions League and 2012 Fa Cup.

Trabzonspor have a decision to make whether to stick with Newton and officially appoint him manager or find a replacement.

A Trabzonspor source informed Turkish-Football that Newton has established himself as a favorite among the players and staff at the club.

Newton regularly visits the homes of Trabzonspor players, especially the foreign contingent who he has played a major role in helping settle into life in the city.