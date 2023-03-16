Barcelona priced out for Man City midfielder, new deal could be struck

Barcelona have been priced out of their efforts to sign Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan according to Sport [via Besoccer].

Per the source, Barca are not willing to match what Gundogan is demanding and have pulled out of the race to try and sign the midfielder.

The La Liga outfit wanted Gundogan on a free transfer but talks have now derailed.

Additionally, Barca are no longer interested in Bernardo Silva and Martin Zubimendi as both are too expensive.

Barca will instead avert attention to try and renew the contract of captain Sergio Busquets by an additional season.

Gundogan meanwhile, has reportedly not closed the door on extending his contract at City.

The midfielder of Turkish origin will be out of contract at the end of the season unless he signs an extension.

The 33-year-old remains an important first team player for City and scored in the 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League Last 16 second-leg tie yesterday.

Gundogan has four goals and four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for City this season who are competing in the Premier League title race, the Champions League and FA Cup.