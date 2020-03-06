Barcelona & Real Madrid interested in Turkish wonderkid Omer Faruk Beyaz, face competition from Germany

Fenerbahce wonderkid Omer Faruk Beyaz is attracting interest from across Europe according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Per the source, La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on the 16-year-old midfielder.

However, they face competition from Germany with Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Bayern Münih all expressing an interest.

Additionally, Juventus are also reportedly tracking the youngster.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, are growing increasingly concerned that the fat of Beyaz may end up like that of Merih Demiral.

Demiral left Fenerbahce for the Portuguese third-division while he was still an academy player.

The Turkey international did not play a single first-team game for the Yellow-Navies.

Demiral went onto become one of the most high profile names in Turkish football earning moves to Sporting Lisbon, Sassuolo and finally Juventus.

Fenerbahce signed a professional contract to avoid the same mistakes they made with Demiral. Beyaz’s deal runs out in June 2021.

The Turkey U17 international has received offers through intermediaries and is reportedly unhappy at Fenerbahce due to a lack of playing time.

With European giants knocking on the door Fenerbahce face difficulties in convincing the youngster to stay on at the club.