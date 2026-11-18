FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich are set to dispatch scouts to Istanbul for Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa on 24 November to monitor rising midfield star Aleksey Batrakov, prompting the Süper Lig champions to prepare a major contract countermove, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Representatives from both the Catalan giants and the Bundesliga champions will be in attendance at RAMS Park next Tuesday to assess the 21-year-old Russia international firsthand, joining a growing list of European suitors tracking his breakout 2026/27 campaign.

European Heavyweights Circle Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Batrakov’s rapid adaptation to European football’s premier club competition has placed him squarely on the radar of the continent’s wealthiest sides.

Having registered 4 goals in 4 UEFA Champions League appearances so far this season—and 6 goals and 4 assists across 13 official matches in all competitions—the former Lokomotiv Moscow playmaker is already being monitored closely by Paris Saint-Germain alongside several Premier League heavyweights, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United.

Scouts from Barcelona and Bayern Munich are expected to continue tracking Batrakov throughout the remainder of the 2026/27 season as clubs evaluate a potential summer approach.

Galatasaray Move to Raise Release Clause From €55m to €100m

Aware of the intensifying European interest, Galatasaray’s board is preparing to act proactively to protect its prized asset.

While a FIFA registration rule blocks any mid-season exit during the January 2027 transfer window—as Batrakov already appeared in five official fixtures for Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the 2026/27 season—his current contract runs until 2031 and contains a €55 million release clause.

To prevent European giants from triggering that buyout figure next summer, Galatasaray’s hierarchy plans to open talks with Batrakov’s representatives in the coming days over an improved salary package designed to raise his release clause to €100 million.

For complete coverage of Galatasaray’s title defense, European fixtures, and winter transfer window plans, explore our Süper Lig 2026/27 table, top scorers, and January transfer window guide, alongside our 2026/27 Premier League squad, stats, and transfer guide.