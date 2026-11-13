Turkish Players in the Premier League: Complete 2026/27 Squad, Stats & Transfer Guide

Turkish footballers have left a growing imprint on English football over the past decade, though the 2026/27 Premier League campaign features a streamlined contingent following a busy summer transfer window. Following Enes Ünal’s permanent return to La Liga and season-long loan moves for Altay Bayındır and Yunus Emre Konak, Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu stands as the lone Turkish international actively competing in England’s top flight this season.

Below is the complete guide to Turkish representation in the Premier League for the 2026/27 season—covering active first-team players, Premier League-contracted players out on loan, notable summer departures, and the latest transfer news.

Latest Premier League Turkish Transfer News (Updated November 2026)

Oğuz Aydın Linked with Aston Villa: Sources have told Turkish-Football that Aston Villa are monitoring Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın ahead of the January 2027 transfer window as a versatile wide option for Unai Emery’s squad.

Arda Güler & Kenan Yıldız Monitoring: Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler and Juventus No. 10 Kenan Yıldız continue to attract scouting interest from top-six Premier League clubs, though both remain tied to long-term contracts in Spain and Italy.

Turkish Players in the Premier League (2026/27 Overview)

While only one Turkish international is registered in an active Premier League matchday squad for 2026/27, two additional Turkish players remain under contract with Premier League clubs while spending the campaign out on loan:

Player Parent Club 2026/27 Club (Status) Position Signed From Contract Expires Ferdi Kadıoğlu Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion(Active) Left-Back / Right-Back Fenerbahçe (Aug 2024) June 2028 Altay Bayındır Manchester United RC Celta de Vigo (On Loan) Goalkeeper Fenerbahçe (2023) June 2027 Yunus Emre Konak Brentford Lincoln City (On Loan) Defensive Midfielder Sivasspor (Jan 2024) June 2031

Player-by-Player Breakdown

Active in the Premier League

Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Brighton & Hove Albion): Signed from Fenerbahçe in August 2024 for a reported €30 million,Kadıoğlu is the only senior Türkiye international playing in the Premier League during the 2026/27 season.Comfortable on either flank and adept at inverting into midfield, the 27-year-old remains a core tactical piece for the Seagulls.

Contracted to Premier League Clubs (Out on Loan)

Altay Bayındır (Manchester United — On Loan at Celta Vigo): The former Fenerbahçe captain became Manchester United’s first Turkish player when he arrived in 2023, making 10 Premier League appearances across three seasons at Old Trafford. On 7 August 2026, Bayındır joined La Liga side RC Celta de Vigo on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign, with an option for the Spanish club to make the move permanent.

Yunus Emre Konak (Brentford — On Loan at Lincoln City): Regarded as one of Türkiye’s brightest young holding midfielders, the 20-year-old signed a new five-year contract with Brentford on 18 August 2026 before immediately joining EFL Championship side Lincoln City on loan for the remainder of the 2026/27 season to gain regular senior minutes.

Notable Summer 2026 Departure

Enes Ünal (Departed AFC Bournemouth): After making 55 Premier League appearances and scoring five goals for Bournemouth following his initial arrival from Spain in 2024, the 29-year-old striker left the Cherries permanently on 13 August 2026, returning to La Liga side Getafe CF on a three-year deal.

Notable Former Turkish Players in the Premier League

Before the current generation, several Turkish internationals left a lasting mark on English football—most notably Tugay Kerimoğlu (Blackburn Rovers), Emre Belözoğlu (Newcastle United), Tuncay Şanlı (Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Bolton Wanderers), Muzzy Izzet (Leicester City), Çağlar Söyüncü (Leicester City), Cenk Tosun (Everton), Ozan Kabak(Liverpool, Norwich City), and Enes Ünal (AFC Bournemouth).

Frequently Asked Questions