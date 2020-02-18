Barcelona want Galatasaray outcast Mustafa Kapi following contract debacle, youngster speaks out about future

Barcelona are interested in Galatasaray outcast Mustafa Kapi according to France Football.

Per the source, the La Liga outfit are keen on the 17-year-old who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Kapi himself stated that he does not want to play for another Turkish side and that his plan is to move abroad to Europe but did not comment on Barcelona.

“My aim is not to play for another Turkish team, I see my future as being in Europe,” Kapi said.

The Galatasaray youngster was involved in a public spat with his club after refusing to sign a contract extension.

The Lions publically outed Kapi on Twitter which resulted in a backlash against the young midfielder from the fans.

Barcelona would be able to sign Kapi on a free transfer at the end of the season if they did end up making a move.

Kapi became the youngest player to make an appearance for Galatasaray last season.

But he has struggled for playing time since and did not build upon his early break.

The Galatasaray academy player has not featured for the first team this season and looks set to leave at the end of the campaign after burning bridges with the club.