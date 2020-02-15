‘I’m a Barcelona player, I’ve not had talks with any club’ – Midfielder denies reports of transfer deal

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been closely linked with a move to Japanese outfit Urawa Reds in the Turkish press.

The Turkey international midfielder has distanced himself from the transfer rumours.

Turan underlined that he is a Barcelona footballer and that he has not held any negotiations with another club.

READ: Turkish League Previews Week 22 – Are Besiktas In The Super Lig Title Race? Will Basaksehir Go Top? Can Galatasaray Be Stopped?

The 32-year-old had the following to say regarding the transfer link: “I am a Barcelona footballer, I have held talks with no other club.”

Turan is a Barcelona player until the end of the season when his contract runs out.

The La Liga outfit are unlikely to offer the midfielder a new deal.

The former Turkey international returned to Barcelona after his loan deal at Basaksehir was terminated.

Turan has yet to make an appearance for Barca this season.

The former Atletico Madrid mad had been closely linked with a move to Galatasaray and Flamengo over the winter transfer window but neither materialized.

Turan has from grace over recent years. After struggling for playing time at Barca he was loaned to Basaksehir.

Turan also recently received a suspended sentence for firing a gun in a hospital in Istanbul.

The experienced midfielder got into a fight with Berkay Sahin last year at an Istanbul nightclub which ended with a broken nose for the pop star.

Turan then turned up at the hospital Sahin was being treated at and shot at the floor.

He was sentenced for firing a gun to cause panic, illegal possession of weapons and intentional injury.