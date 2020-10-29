Basaksehir 0-2 PSG: Istanbul minnows suffer second Champions League defeat

Basaksehir suffered a 2-0 defeat against PSG in the Champions League at the Fatih Terim stadium on Thursday.

The Istanbul minnows put up a stern test and almost went ahead on several occasions giving the visitors several scares.

The home side managed to get to half time goalless and coped remarkably well with a team far superior on paper.

PSG took the lead on the second half with a soft goal against the run of play.

Moise Kean was left unmarked from a corner on 64 minutes to score the opener with a header.

The 20-year-old capitalised on yet more sloppy defending to put the game to bed on 79 minutes with the second goal of the game.

Basaksehir ended up losing the game without scoring and the defeat saw them remain at the bottom of Group H.

The reigning Super Lig champions will face Manchester United home and away in their next two Champions League games.

READ: Liverpool open talks with £20m Schalke defender, plotting January swoop

Başakşehir 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Stadium: Başakşehir Fatih Terim

Referee: Andreas Ekberg, Stefan Hallberg (Sweden), Graeme Stewart (Scotland)

Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli (min. 63 Hasan Ali Kaldırım), Berkay Özcan, Mehmet Topal (min. 68 Demba Ba), Visca, İrfan Can Kahveci, Deniz Türüç (min. 81 Aleksic), Crivelli (min. 81 Giuliano)

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas, Florenzi (min. 73 Kehrer), Danilo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa (min. 87 Bakker), Herrera (min. 87 Gueye), Marquinhos, Di Maria (min. 73 Rafinha), Neymar (min. 26 Sarabia), Kean, Mbappe

Goals: min. 64 & 79 Kean (Paris Saint-Germain)

Yellow Cards: min. 2 Crivelli, min. 49 Epureanu, min. 54 Mehmet Topal (Medipol Başakşehir), min. 82 Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain)