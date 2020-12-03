Basaksehir ace Irfan Can Kahveci makes UEFA Champions League Team of the Week after hat-rick against RB Leipzig

Basaksehir bowed out of the Champions League yesterday after losing 4-3 to RB Leipzig at the Fath Terim stadium on Wednesday.

Despite losing Basaksehir star Irfan Can Kahveci was the star of the show.

The Turkey international became the first player to score a hat-trick for the Super Lig outfit.

Kahveci became the first player to net a hat-trick with all three goals scored from outside of the box since Wayne Rooney against Fenerbahce in 2004.

The Basaksehir midfielder was selected in the UEFA Champions League team of the week on the back of his impressive display.

🇫🇷 🇧🇷 Giroud & Neymar spearhead the #UCLfantasy Team of the Week 😎#UCL | @PlayStationEU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 3, 2020

Despite putting in a heroic performance Basaksehir ended up losing after former Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth scored a last-gasp goal for the visitors.

The defeat means that Basaksehir will be unable to qualify to the next round and will not be able to book a place in the Europa League which requires a third-placed finish.

Basaksehir will face PSG in Istanbul in their final Group H group game.