Fenerbahce 3-4 Besiktas: Black Eagles beat Istanbul rivals away first time in 15 years

Besiktas beat Fenerbahce 4-3 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday in the Istanbul derby.

If you were looking for entertainment well the derby had it all. Seven goals, a sending off, a last-minute penalty, fights, tears, joy in 100 minutes of exhilarating action.

Besiktas got off to a brilliant start when Vincent Aboubakar put his side ahead on four minutes.

Things got even better when he bagged a brace on 20 minutes.

The Black Eagles were cruising until Cisse pulled one back for the home side before half-time.

The momentum seemed to have swung in the favor of Fenerbahce when Larin got sent off for the visitors.

However, it was Necip who scored next for Besiktas extending their lead to two goals.

Ozan Tufan gave Fenerbahce hope again when he scored on 68 minutes but N’Sakala found the back of the net for Besiktas just three minutes before the 90th minute.

The drama was not over as the Yellow Canaries were awarded a penalty in the 7th minute of additional time which Tufan converted but it was too little too late.

Besiktas won their first game away to Fenerbahce in 15 years in the process.

Fenerbahçe 3-4 Beşiktaş

Stadium: Ülker

Referee: Tugay Kaan Numanoğlu, Bahattin Duran, Süleyman Özay

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Gökhan Gönül, Tisserand, Lemos, Novak (min. 63 Ferdi Kadıoğlu), Gustavo, Sosa (min. 46 Mert Hakan Yandaş), Pelkas (min. 77 Thiam), Ozan, Perotti (min. 36 Caner Erkin), Cisse (min. 46 Ademi)

Beşiktaş: Utku Yuvakuran, Rosier, Montero, Necip Uysal (Dk. 69 Welinton), Rıdvan Yılmaz, Atiba, De Souza, Ghezzal (Dk. 86 N’Sakala), Mensah (Dk. 70 N’Koudou), Larin, Aboubakar (Dk. 90+2 Güven Yalçın)

Goals: min. 4 & 20 Aboubakar, min. 53 Necip Uysal, min. 87 N’Sakala (Beşiktaş), min. 34 Cisse, min. 68 & 90+7 (Penalty) Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe)

Red Card: min. 50 Larin (Beşiktaş)

Yellow Cards: min. 15 Tisserand, min. 38 Pelkas, min. 53 Mert Hakan Yandaş, min. 63 Gustavo, min. 90 Ozan Tufan, min. 90+9 Lemos (Fenerbahçe), min. 90 Rosier, min. 90+8 De Souza (Beşiktaş)