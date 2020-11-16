Basaksehir boss admits he was shocked at Man United defending for Demba Ba goal

Basaksehir shocked Manchester United in the Champions League beating the Premier League giants 2-1 in Turkey on Match Day 3.

The United defence did not exactly cover themselves in glory and was at fault for both goals conceded.

Demba Ba’s opening goal, in particular, saw the experienced striker make an unchallenged run from inside his own half to the United goal before scoring.

Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk admitted he was shocked at the space United gave Ba.

“We could not believe how much space Demba Ba was given, it wasn’t his goal that shocked us but the fact he was completely unchallenged,” Buruk said.

Buruk also said that his side have been growing in confidence in the Champions League and that this was reflected in the scoreline.

“I said after the previous game that we played well but our inexperience showed,” he added.

“We showed glimpses of what we were capable of against PSG but were unable to take our chances.

“We are growing in confidence and hope to spring a few more surprises in this group.”

Basaksehir are competing in the Champions League group stage for the first time after winning the Super Lig title for the first time last season.

The Istanbul minnows will take on United again on Match Day 4, this time at Old Trafford.

Despite the defeat United remain in first place in Group H on six points after three games.

Basaksehir are tied on three points with PSG, meanwhile, RB Leipzig are tied on six points with United.