Basaksehir draw Man United, PSG & Leipzig in UEFA Champions League Group H

Basaksehir will face Manchester Unıted, PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group B following the draw held at the UEFA headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

The draw was carried out by former Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba and ex Trabzonspor winger Florent Malouda.

Basaksehir were drawn as a Pot 4 side.

The Super Lig outfit qualified for the group stage after winning the Turkish league last season.

The Turkish representatives have never faced United, PSG or Leipzig in a European competition clash.

Basaksehir became just the sixth different team to win the league in the process – joining Galatasaray, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Bursaspor.

The Istanbul minnows will compete in the Champions League group stage for the first time this term.

The team were only founded in 2014 carrying on from former Istanbul municipality club Istanbul BB.

Basaksehir will be the only Turkish side in the group stage this season.