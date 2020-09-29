Turkish League Wrap 3: Disaster for Besiktas, Istanbul derby deadlock, Trabzonspor return to winning ways

Reigning champions Basaksehir kicked off the third round of Turkish league games against newly-promoted Fatih Karagumruk.

After losing their opening game of the season against newly-promoted Hatayspor the Istanbul minnows suffered a 2-0 defeat against Galatasaray.

And they lost again on Friday against Karagumruk.

It is still early in the season but the board will be concerned about the start Okan Buruk has had.

Basaksehir rarely act rashly and I don’t expect any knee jerk reactions but alarm bells will be ringing.

Speaking of alarm bells ringing, Besiktas look in a really bad way.

Konyaspor smashed the Black Eagles 4-1 and to be honest I don’t see how the Istanbul giants turn this around.

The club is broke financially, their transfer policy is broken, everything looks broken right now.

Expect tough times ahead.

While all this was happening Fenerbahce took on Galatasaray in the Intercontinental derby.

The highly anticipated encounter ended up being a bit of a damp squid with neither side managing to break the deadlock.

It got a little heated at times but both sides played cautiously and were probably happy with the draw.

Trabzonspor were the biggest winners this week. Eddie Newton got his first win of the season after beating Malatyaspor 3-1.

Newton has been using his ties to England to his advantage bringing in Benik Afobe on loan from Stoke City and Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea.

Afobe bagged a brace while Baker got an assist.

NWAKAEME WONDERFUL ! 3-0 TRABZONSPOR pic.twitter.com/7xOVri89YR — Le Football en VOD XI (@LeFootballenVO8) September 26, 2020

So three weeks into the campaign Karagumruk are first and reigning champions Basaksehir are last.