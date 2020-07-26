Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk slams new foreign player rules

The Turkish Football Federation plan to change the foreign player ruling following a controversial decision taken in July.

Super Lig clubs will have to reduce the number of foreign players from 14 to 12 per team and outlaw the transfer of foreign players older than 32.

The TFF announced that in the 2020/21 season Turkish Super League clubs will only be allowed to field a maximum of eight in the starting 11 on the pitch.

In 2021/22 season they will be allowed to register 12 foreign players and field a maximum of seven, and in 2022/23 they will be allowed to register 10 foreign players and field a maximum of six at any one time.

Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk slammed the decision and urged the TFF to overturn the ruling which he described as being a ‘rushed’ decision that ‘nobody wants’.

“It will just encourage clubs to keep hold of their Turkish players rather than sell them abroad,” Buruk said on Bein Sport.

“Recently Merih [Demiral], Yusuf [Yazici] & Zeki [Celik] have left and been a huge success.

“Nobody wants this foreign player rule, I have no idea why it’s happening”

“It was a rushed decision, there is only two months before the league starts, it is ridiculous.

“This rule needs to be retracted.”

The move is an attempt to give more options to domestic players but history has disproven this theory in the past.

The previous attempt at foreign player restrictions was abandoned in 2015 and the period after saw one the number of Turkish talents skyrocket with Cengiz Ünder, Çağlar Söyüncü and Merih Demiral all moving to top European clubs from the Super Lig.