Super Lig will return on June 12 after Turkish football chiefs reach agreement following coronavirus disruptions

The Super Lig will return on June 12 after the Turkish Football Federation and club chiefs reached an agreement following a meeting today.

The meeting at the TFF headquarters in Riva, Istanbul between the federation and club delegations confirmed that the league will restart next month.

Additionally, the motion to suspend relegation this season which was brought forward by seven clubs was rejected by a majority decision.

Three clubs will be relegated as usual at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The TFF will inform UEFA of their decision today.

Turkish football has been suspended since March 19 due to coronavirus disruptions.

Turkey were one of the last major leagues to put the league on hold following the outbreak of the global pandemic but the last round of games was played behind closed doors.

Super Lig games will continue to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.

There are eight games remaining this term, Trabzonspor are currently first in the table with Basaksehir second on goal difference.

The Turkish Cup will also resume but the fixture schedule has yet to be draw up for the competition.

The return date will mark the 27th round of league games this season.

The fixture list for the restart is as follows:

Fenerbahçe – Kayserispor

Gaziantep Futbol Kulübü – Ankaragücü

Yeni Malatyaspor – Kasımpaşa

Sivasspor – Denizlispor

Beşiktaş – Antalyaspor

Gençlerbirliği – Konyaspor

Çaykur Rizespor – Galatasaray

Başakşehir – Alanyaspor

Göztepe – Trabzonspor