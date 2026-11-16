Başakşehir Striker Eldor Shomurodov Claims Real Madrid Are Already Tracking Galatasaray Star Aleksey Batrakov

İstanbul Başakşehir striker Eldor Shomurodov has claimed that Real Madrid are already closely monitoring Galatasaray playmaker Aleksey Batrakov, tipping the 21-year-old Russia international for the very top of European football.

Speaking to reporters following Russia’s 3–2 international friendly victory over Uzbekistan—a match in which Batrakov started and played until the second minute of second-half stoppage time, while Shomurodov and club teammate Abbosbek Fayzullaev featured for 80 minutes—the Uzbekistan captain heaped praise on his fellow Süper Lig standout.

Shomurodov: ‘Real Madrid Are Already Following Him’

During his post-match press conference, Shomurodov [as reported by Fotomac] described Batrakov as one of the brightest and most talked-about talents in Turkish football, insisting the young midfielder’s ceiling depends entirely on maintaining his current trajectory.

When a journalist jokingly suggested that Shomurodov—who previously played under Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho at AS Roma—should recommend Batrakov to the Spanish giants, the forward indicated Los Blancos need no introduction.

“Your old friend José Mourinho is now in charge of Real Madrid. Perhaps you will recommend Aleksey to Real Madrid?” a reporter asked. “I think Real Madrid are already following Batrakov right now,” Shomurodov replied.

Should Madrid—already home to Turkish international star Arda Güler—step up their interest, they would join a growing list of elite European admirers.

Europe’s Elite Circle Over €55m Release Clause

Since completing a €25 million summer switch from Lokomotiv Moscow, Batrakov has wasted no time establishing himself as a central figure at RAMS Park, registering 6 goals and 4 assists in 13 official appearances across all competitions.

Four of those strikes have come on the UEFA Champions League stage—against FC Barcelona, LOSC Lille, and a brace against VfB Stuttgart—prompting sustained scouting interest from Premier League giants including Arsenal and Liverpool alongside Europe’s top clubs.

While a FIFA registration rule effectively blocks any mid-season departure during the January 2027 transfer window—as Batrakov already featured in five official matches for Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the 2026/27 campaign—Galatasaray remain acutely aware of the €55 million release clause in his contract.

With Batrakov’s market valuation already climbing to €28 million, the Süper Lig champions are preparing to hold talks with the midfielder’s representatives in an effort to revise his contract terms and either raise or remove the buyout clause ahead of next summer.