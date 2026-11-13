Arda Güler 2026/27 Hub: Real Madrid Stats, New 2031 Contract, José Mourinho Role & Türkiye Guide

At just 21 years old, Arda Güler has cemented himself as a cornerstone of both Real Madrid under manager José Mourinho and the Türkiye national team during the 2026/27 season. Fresh off signing a new five-year contract extension keeping him at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2031—and firing a spectacular 20th-minute free-kick opener against Belgium in İzmir in newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut match—the Ankara-born playmaker is enjoying the most productive campaign of his career.
As the headline star among all Turkish players in Europe’s Top 5 leagues in 2026/27, here is the complete hub for Arda Güler—covering his club and international statistics, updated contract terms, tactical evolution under Mourinho, and the latest on Premier League transfer rumors.
Player Profile & Contract Details
2026/27 Season Statistics (Updated 13 November 2026)
Güler has logged 14 appearances across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League during the opening three months of Real Madrid’s 2026/27 campaign, contributing 4 goals and 6 assists while thriving as both a right-sided inverted playmaker and central attacking midfielder:
Key 2026/27 Highlights & Creative Numbers
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La Liga’s Top Creator: Across his first 12 La Liga outings of 2026/27, Güler has created 42 chances (including 14 big chances) at an 89.1% pass completion rate, leading Real Madrid’s creative output in the Spanish top flight.
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Champions League Spark: Delivered two game-changing assists off the bench in Real Madrid’s 4–3 comeback victory away at AS Roma on 14 October, before starting and scoring in a 4–1 home win over RB Leipzig a week later.
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El Clásico & Pre-Break Surge: Played 89 minutes in Real Madrid’s 2–1 El Clásico win away at FC Barcelona on 25 October, followed by decisive displays against Racing Santander (1 assist) and Valencia (1 goal, 1 assist in a 3–0 win) heading into the November international break.
Tactical Evolution Under José Mourinho
When José Mourinho took over at the Santiago Bernabéu ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, early speculation questioned how Güler’s technical, left-footed profile would fit Mourinho’s demanding tactical structure. Instead, the 21-year-old has become one of Mourinho’s most trusted starters—blending high-volume pressing and set-piece delivery with freedom to drift inside from the right flank or operate as a central No. 10, earning public praise from Mourinho for his match-winning displays.
Türkiye National Team Role & Career Milestones
Güler enters Sunday’s UEFA Nations League Group A finale away to France with 37 senior caps and 8 international goals for Türkiye:
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Focal Point Under Sergen Yalçın: Following Vincenzo Montella’s departure after four straight League A defeats, new Türkiye boss Sergen Yalçın handed Güler the central playmaking keys against Belgium on 12 November.Güler responded with a long-range free-kick opener in a 2–1 defeat—prompting Yalçın to admit Türkiye rely heavily on the 21-year-old, while Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne called him “one of the best footballers in the world.”
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2026 FIFA World Cup History: Selected in Türkiye’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, Güler started all three Group D matches and scored the opening goal in Türkiye’s 3–2 victory over the United States—becoming the youngest Turkish goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
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Euro 2024 Record-Holder: Previously became the youngest player to score on his UEFA European Championship debut at Euro 2024 (19 years, 114 days), eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2004 mark en route to Türkiye’s quarter-final run.
Real Madrid Career Totals (2023–Present)
Premier League Transfer Rumors & Outlook
Despite ongoing Premier League scouting interest in Turkish stars ahead of January 2027—with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea all tracking Güler earlier in the year—any prospect of a move to England has been firmly shut down:
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New Contract Until 2031: After reaching an agreement in principle in early October, Real Madrid and Güler officially signed a five-year contract running through 30 June 2031, complete with a salary upgrade reflecting his status as a regular starter.
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Untransferable Status: Club president Florentino Pérez and Mourinho view Güler as a long-term pillar of Madrid’s midfield and attack, protected by a standard nine-figure release clause.
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€100m Valuation: Following his renewal, Güler’s market valuation climbed to €100 million—and with Fenerbahçe retaining a 20% sell-on clause, Real Madrid have zero incentive to entertain winter bids.
Frequently Asked Questions
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When does Arda Güler’s Real Madrid contract expire?Arda Güler signed a new five-year contract extension with Real Madrid in October 2026 that keeps him at the Santiago Bernabéu until 30 June 2031.
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How many goals and assists does Arda Güler have in 2026/27?As of 13 November 2026, Güler has 4 goals and 6 assists in 14 club appearances for Real Madrid (3 goals, 4 assists in La Liga; 1 goal, 2 assists in the Champions League), plus 1 goal in 4 UEFA Nations League appearances for Türkiye.
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Will Arda Güler join a Premier League club in January 2027? No. Although Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea previously monitored his situation, Güler’s new contract through June 2031 and regular starting role under José Mourinho have ended all speculation of a winter move to England.