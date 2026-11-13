Arda Güler 2026/27 Hub: Real Madrid Stats, New 2031 Contract, José Mourinho Role & Türkiye Guide

At just 21 years old, Arda Güler has cemented himself as a cornerstone of both Real Madrid under manager José Mourinho and the Türkiye national team during the 2026/27 season. Fresh off signing a new five-year contract extension keeping him at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2031—and firing a spectacular 20th-minute free-kick opener against Belgium in İzmir in newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut match—the Ankara-born playmaker is enjoying the most productive campaign of his career.

As the headline star among all Turkish players in Europe’s Top 5 leagues in 2026/27, here is the complete hub for Arda Güler—covering his club and international statistics, updated contract terms, tactical evolution under Mourinho, and the latest on Premier League transfer rumors.

Player Profile & Contract Details

Attribute Details Full Name Arda Güler Date of Birth / Age 25 February 2005 (21) Place of Birth Altındağ, Ankara, Türkiye Height / Preferred Foot 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) / Left Current Club Real Madrid (No. 15) Positions Attacking Midfielder / Right Winger Joined Real Madrid 6 July 2023 (from Fenerbahçe) Initial Transfer Fee €20m + €10m add-ons (€30m total; Fenerbahçe hold a 20% sell-on clause) Contract Expires 30 June 2031 (Five-year extension signed October 2026) Estimated Market Value €100m (Transfermarkt Nov 2026)

2026/27 Season Statistics (Updated 13 November 2026)

Güler has logged 14 appearances across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League during the opening three months of Real Madrid’s 2026/27 campaign, contributing 4 goals and 6 assists while thriving as both a right-sided inverted playmaker and central attacking midfielder:

Competition Team Matches (Starts) Minutes Goals Assists La Liga (2026/27) Real Madrid 12 (10) 744 3 4 UEFA Champions League (2026/27) Real Madrid 2 (1) 110 1 2 UEFA Nations League A (2026/27) Türkiye 4 (4) 360 1 0 2026/27 Season Total Club & Country 18 (15) 1,214 5 6

Key 2026/27 Highlights & Creative Numbers

La Liga’s Top Creator: Across his first 12 La Liga outings of 2026/27, Güler has created 42 chances (including 14 big chances) at an 89.1% pass completion rate , leading Real Madrid’s creative output in the Spanish top flight.

Champions League Spark: Delivered two game-changing assists off the bench in Real Madrid’s 4–3 comeback victory away at AS Roma on 14 October, before starting and scoring in a 4–1 home win over RB Leipzig a week later.

El Clásico & Pre-Break Surge: Played 89 minutes in Real Madrid’s 2–1 El Clásico win away at FC Barcelona on 25 October, followed by decisive displays against Racing Santander (1 assist) and Valencia (1 goal, 1 assist in a 3–0 win) heading into the November international break.

Tactical Evolution Under José Mourinho

When José Mourinho took over at the Santiago Bernabéu ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, early speculation questioned how Güler’s technical, left-footed profile would fit Mourinho’s demanding tactical structure. Instead, the 21-year-old has become one of Mourinho’s most trusted starters—blending high-volume pressing and set-piece delivery with freedom to drift inside from the right flank or operate as a central No. 10, earning public praise from Mourinho for his match-winning displays.

Türkiye National Team Role & Career Milestones

Güler enters Sunday’s UEFA Nations League Group A finale away to France with 37 senior caps and 8 international goals for Türkiye:

Focal Point Under Sergen Yalçın: Following Vincenzo Montella’s departure after four straight League A defeats, new Türkiye boss Sergen Yalçın handed Güler the central playmaking keys against Belgium on 12 November.Güler responded with a long-range free-kick opener in a 2–1 defeat—prompting Yalçın to admit Türkiye rely heavily on the 21-year-old, while Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne called him “one of the best footballers in the world.”

2026 FIFA World Cup History: Selected in Türkiye’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, Güler started all three Group D matches and scored the opening goal in Türkiye’s 3–2 victory over the United States—becoming the youngest Turkish goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Euro 2024 Record-Holder: Previously became the youngest player to score on his UEFA European Championship debut at Euro 2024 (19 years, 114 days), eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2004 mark en route to Türkiye’s quarter-final run.

Real Madrid Career Totals (2023–Present)

Season La Liga Apps (Goals) Champions League Apps (Goals) Domestic Cups / Other Apps (Goals) Total Apps (Goals) 2023–24 10 (6) 0 (0) 2 (0) 12 (6) 2024–25 28 (3) 7 (0) 14 (3) 49 (6) 2025–26 33 (4) 14 (2) 4 (0) 51 (6) 2026–27 (to 13 Nov) 12 (3) 2 (1) 0 (0) 14 (4) Real Madrid Total 83 (16) 23 (3) 20 (3) 126 (22)

Premier League Transfer Rumors & Outlook

Despite ongoing Premier League scouting interest in Turkish stars ahead of January 2027—with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea all tracking Güler earlier in the year—any prospect of a move to England has been firmly shut down:

New Contract Until 2031: After reaching an agreement in principle in early October, Real Madrid and Güler officially signed a five-year contract running through 30 June 2031, complete with a salary upgrade reflecting his status as a regular starter. Untransferable Status: Club president Florentino Pérez and Mourinho view Güler as a long-term pillar of Madrid’s midfield and attack, protected by a standard nine-figure release clause. €100m Valuation: Following his renewal, Güler’s market valuation climbed to €100 million—and with Fenerbahçe retaining a 20% sell-on clause, Real Madrid have zero incentive to entertain winter bids.

Frequently Asked Questions