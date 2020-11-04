Basaksehir vs Man United – Confirmed Starting Lineups: Rafael starts against his former side

Basaksehir take on Manchester United at the Fatih Terim stdium in the Champions League Group H.

The Istanbul based outfit will field a strong side against the Red Devils with only the only notable absentees being Nacer Chadli and Enzo Crivelli.

READ: Harry Maguire warns Man United about Basaksehir, expects ‘tough test’

Okan Buruk will field the strongest lineup available to him with former United player Rafael Pereira starting.

Additionally, former Premier League footballers Skrtel and Demba Ba will get the nod.

Irfan Can Kahveci and Edin Visca will be tasked to provide an attacking creative spark.

Basaksehir head into the clash having lost both Champions League games so far but they have won their last three league games.

United meanwhile will be without Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard due to injury. Despite having a strong squad available, Solskjaer has decided to make a few changes giving Henderson and Axel Tuanzebe a starting role.

Additionally, summer arrival Van de Beek will start.

Juan Mata starts his first Champions League game this term while regulars Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Martial get the nod.

United head into the game as group leaders after beating PSG and RB Leipzig in their first two games.

Basaksehir vs Man United

Basaksehir: Mert Gunok, Rafael Pereira, Martin Skrtel, Epureanu, Mbombo, Irfan Can Kahveci, Berkay Ozcan, Aleksic, Deniz Turuc, Edin Visca, Demba Ba

Manager: Okan Buruk

Man United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw, Van De Beek, Matic, Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Manager: Ole Gunner Solsjkaer