Harry Maguire warns Man United about Basaksehir, expects ‘tough test’

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has warned his teammates not to underestimate Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday.

United face Basaksehir as group leaders after beating both PSG and RB Leipzig but Maguire made it clear that he expects a tough test.

The reigning Super Lig champions lost their first two games in the group – both 2-0 defeats – but they put on a decent performance in both games and gave PSG trouble before conceding two sloppy goals.

“They’re a good team,” Maguire said, ahead of the trip to Turkey. “We managed to see a bio of the game they played against PSG and they were really good. They were causing them all sorts of problems, so it’s not going to be an easy game going over there.

“It’s a game that we can’t look too much at our opponents though, we have to make sure we perform like we have done in the Champions League. They went far in the Europa League last year so we expect a tough test, but one where we can travel there and get the three points to stay on top of the group.”

The Istanbul-based side boast several former Premier League players, including Rafael da Silva, Gael Clichy, Martin Skrtel and Demba Ba.

United will face Basaksehir in back to back Champions League games.

The Wednesday clash will be played in Istanbul.

Basaksehir booked a place in the competition for the first time after winning the league title for the first time; becoming just the sixth different Turkish side to lift the title in the process.

After a shaky start to the Super Lig Basaksehir are back in form having won three back-to-back games.