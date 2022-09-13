Besiktas 0-1 Basaksehir: Black Eagles suffer first defeat

Besiktas suffered their first defeat of the season losing 1-0 at home against Basaksehir in the Super Lig on Monday.

The Black Eagles headed into the game missing key players including Dele Alli and Atiba Hutchinson who were out injured and Josef who was suspended.

New arrival Nathan Redmond started on the bench and did make his debut, putting on an impressive display.

On another day Redmond would have got an assist, he made several successful runs into the opposition box and setup Gedson Fernandes with a sitter but the Black-Whites were profligate.

Besiktas were the dominant side, creating several key chances but Basaksehir were well organized, defended doggedly and looked dangerous on the counterattack.

The visitors exploited a passing error by Necip to punish Besiktas with Traore scoring in the second half with what ended up being the winning goal.

Things boiled over with Besiktas manager Valérien Ismaël getting sent off for descent. Basaksehir meanwhile, used the dark arts to disrupt the game after scoring and frustrated the Black Eagles.

The victory took Basaksehir into second place just one point behind leaders Konyaspor. The Istanbul side do, however, have a game in hand and could go two points clear with another victory.

Besiktas meanwhile remain on 13 points alongside Basaksehir.