Besiktas 2-0 Galatasaray: Black Eagles remain Super Lig leaders after derby victory

Besiktas beat Galatasaray 2-0 at the Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul to remain top of the Super Lig table.

Joseph De Souza opened the scoring for the home side on 79 minutes and N’Koudou secured all three points after doubling the lead in the first minute of additional time.

The cash-strapped Black Eagles were expected to struggle this season and were only able to spend £765,000 this summer on transfers.

Besiktas had to slash the wage budget and make loan signings and free transfers this summer.

Head coach Sergen Yalcin has done a remarkable job getting Besiktas into pole position in the league.

Yalcin was a former Besiktas player but this is his first season in charge of the club.

Besiktas have won four of their last five games and currently sit three points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce – who have a game in hand.

The Black-Whites will take on Karagumruk next away from home.

Besiktas 2-0 Galatasaray

Stadium: Vodafone Park

Referee: Cüneyt Çakır, Bahattin Duran, Tarık Ongun

Besiktas: Ersin Destanoğlu, Rosier, Vida, Montero, Rıdvan Yılmaz, De Souza, Atiba (min. 87 Dorukhan Toköz), Ghezzal (min. 67 Mensah), Oğuzhan Özyakup (min. 67 N’Koudou), Larin, Aboubakar (min. 87 Gökhan Töre)

Galatasaray: Okan Kocuk, Şener Özbayraklı (min. 39 Linnes), Luyindama, Marcao, Saracchi, Taylan Antalyalı, Etebo (min. 80 Emre Akbaba), Oğulcan Çağlayan (min. 80 Emre Kılınç), Belhanda (min. 69 Babel), Arda Turan (min. 69 Donk), Diagne

Goals: min. 79 De Souza, min. 90+1 N’Koudou (Besiktas)

Red Cards: min. 58 Diagne (Galatasaray)

Yellow Cards: min. 13 Arda Turan, min. 34 Oğulcan Çağlayan (Galatasaray), min. 22 Rosier, min. 64 Ghezzal (Beşiktaş)