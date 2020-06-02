Besiktas at deadlock with Arsenal over Elneny pay dispute

Besiktas are at a deadlock in talks with Mohamed Elneny over an ongoing pay dispute which could see him return to Arsenal before the end of his loan contract according to the Milliyet newspaper.

Turkish-Football reported that Besiktas have been in negotiations with Elneny over finding a compromise over the wages owed.

Besiktas have an outstanding €600,000 debt to the Egypt international which has not been paid.

Elneny is refusing to play again for the Black Eagles until what he is owed is given.

The pay dispute has been dragging on for months now.

Elneny could end up terminating his loan deal and returning to Arsenal before the end of the season if he is not paid.

In a separate pay dispute with Loris Karius the German keeper ended up terminating his contract and returning to Liverpool.

Besiktas were in major financial trouble before the coronavirus disruptions but now find themselves with further debts.

The Super Lig will return on 12 June but fans will not be able to attend games which means Besiktas will not earn gate receipts.