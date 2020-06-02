Arsenal ‘very serious’ about Feyenoord star says Dutch journalist

Arsenal are ‘very serious’ about Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu according to Voetbal International journalist Martijn Krabbendam.

Per the source, the Gunners and Sevilla are both very interested and he expects the North London outfit to make a move.

“It’s very serious,” says Krabbendam about Arsenal’s interest.

“They have been working on it for a long time. This also applies to Seville, which is very interested.

“The transfer is slowly being prepared and then the offer must eventually come.

“That is not this week, but I expect Arsenal to come up with something, otherwise they would have done all that work for free.”

Kokcu is under contract at Feyenoord until 2023 and while the Eredivisie club would like to keep him on and extend his current deal they also need the money.

The coronavirus disruptions have resulted in the Eredivisie cancelling the season.

There will be no more first-tier football in the Netherlands this season which will hurt all clubs financially.

Additionally, Krabbendam went onto write that Feyenoord also want to reduce their wage bill.

“That is the big problem of Feyenoord. Liam Kelly earns six tons and Narsingh goes towards the million,” he added.

Kokcu had been a first-team player for Feyenoord this season. The 19-year-old has three goals and six assists in 35 appearances for in all competitions this season.

The rising star was born in the Netherlands but represents Turkey at international level. Due to his country of birth Kokcu would not require a work permit to play in the Premier League.