Besiktas Chief Responds to Rangers Defender Transfer Reports

Ridvan Yilmaz’s return to Turkey has been ruled out by Besiktas president Ahmed Nur Cebi, who says it was always the plan for the player to take a year to adjust to Scottish football.

Yilmaz joined Rangers from Besiktas last summer for a reported £6 million, but he has been limited to just one appearance so far this season due to injury.

There had been speculation that he could return to Turkey in the January transfer window, but Cebi has dismissed those rumors and instead wished his former player the best of luck in Scotland.

“It was always the plan for Ridvan to take a year to get used to Scottish football,” Cebi said when asked by reporters regarding reports that Besiktas want Yilmaz in a recent press conference.

“He is a young player and he needs time to adapt. He is still our player and we are confident that he will be a success at Rangers.”

The Turkish transfer window is open until September 15, so Besiktas could have technically still made a move for Yilmaz.

Yilmaz is a 21-year-old left-back who has been capped six times by Turkey but was not included in the latest squad call up due to injury.

